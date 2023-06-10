'Chicago Med': Torrey DeVitto Opens up About Season Finale Return, 'Satisfying' On-Screen Reunion

The Season 8 finale of Chicago Med saw the exit of original cast member Nick Gehlfuss, but it also gave us the long-awaited Manstead reunion when Torrey DeVitto returned as Natalie Manning for the first time since her departure at the beginning of Season 7. Will flew to Seattle after quitting Chicago Med and finally met up with Natalie again. DeVitto spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the finale and why she returned, admitting it was an "instant yes."

"My agents got a call asking if I would come back, and then I personally got a call from Nick Gehlfuss," DeVitto explained. "Nick is like a brother to me. It was pretty much an instant yes to come back and see this out with him. He and I both felt like our characters didn't get the ending they both deserved together, so it was really nice being able to come back and give them that "happily ever after." Stepping back into Natalie's shoes felt like coming back home and seeing family. It felt like no time had passed. She will always be such a big part of me. It was a joy getting to step back into her [shoes]."

When Will and Natalie reunited, it was like nothing had changed. The two had a sweet embrace, where Natalie told him she was never letting him go. The moment solidified Manstead, and it seemed pretty promising, especially following the couple's rocky relationship over the years. DeVitto opens up about the satisfying ending and whether or not Manstead could return in the future.

"So satisfying! I loved that they ended up together," DeVitto shared. "I was always rooting for them. Right now, I think it is the last time you will see them together, but I guess in the land of Dick Wolf, you never know..."

While it was surprising and sad that fans had to say goodbye to Will Halstead, officially marking the end of the Halstead brothers on One Chicago, the fact that Chicago Med did pull one last Manstead reunion made it a little bit better. There's always the possibility that one or both of them could make a guest appearance, but for now, fans will just have to bask in the fact that Will and Natalie are together once again, and that's enough to keep them going.