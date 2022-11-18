Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2022: See the Complete Lineup

If there's one thing Hallmark knows how to do right, it's Christmas. With spooky season behind us, the network is shining bright this holiday season and spreading plenty of yuletide cheer with the return of its annual Countdown to Christmas event, a months-long event marked with new Christmas movies. Marking its 13th year, the Hallmark Countdown to 2022 lineup is going big, bringing viewers a total of 31 new original holiday movies. Having officially kicked off back on Oct. 21 on the Hallmark Channel and on Philo, the event is set to last all the way through Dec. 18, treating viewers to a sleigh full of new premeires every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Packed with familiar faces like actresses Lacey Chabert, Jodie Sweetin and Tamera Mowry-Housley, this year's lineup includes the debuts of everything from Long Lost Christmas to Haul Out the Holly and Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, and many more! Hallmark's 2022 lineup of Christmas movies concludes on Dec. 18, with new titles debuting Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights with Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" at 8 p.m. ET and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday nights.

Already Aired Noel Next Door (Hallmark)

Date: Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier

Plot: A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart. We Wish You a Married Christmas (Hallmark)

Date: Saturday, October 22, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Marisol Nichols, Kristoffer Polaha

Plot: Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas. We Need a Little Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Date: Saturday, October 22, 10 p.m. ET

Cast: Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, Lynn Whitfield

Plot: Julie is adjusting to being a single mother to a grieving child while facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with her older neighbor Irene. A Kismet Christmas (Hallmark)

Date: Sunday, October 23, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, Marilu Henner

Plot: Sarah is a children's book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true. A Cozy Christmas Inn (Hallmark)

Date: Friday, October 28, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Jodie Sweetin, David O'Donnell

Plot: Real estate exec Erika travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it's owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him. Jolly Good Christmas (Hallmark)

Date: Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Reshma Shetty, Will Kemp

Plot: David is an architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across Jolly Old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present. Christmas Bedtime Stories (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Date: Saturday, October 29, 10 p.m. ET

Cast: Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, Charlie Weber

Plot: When Danielle's husband goes missing in action during his deployment, she is left to raise her daughter on her own. Three years later, as she acclimates to life without him, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father. Ghosts of Christmas Always (Hallmark)

Date: Sunday, October 30, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, Reginald VelJohnson

Plot: Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store. A Magical Christmas Village (Hallmark)

Date: Friday, November 4, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, Marlo Thomas

Plot: When Summer's mother Vivian moves in with her and her young daughter Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again. Lights, Camera, Christmas! (Hallmark)

Date: Saturday, November 5, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton

Plot: When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film's famous leading man. A Maple Valley Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Date: Saturday, November 5, 10 p.m. ET

Cast: Peyton List, Andrew Walker

Plot: Erica is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants. All Saints Christmas (Hallmark)

Date: Sunday, November 6, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Ledisi, Roger Cross

Plot: Lisette is a popular R&B singer who's getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistake a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip. In Merry Measure (Hallmark)

Date: Friday, November 11, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson

Plot: When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam. The Royal Nanny (Hallmark)

Date: Saturday, November 12, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, Greta Scacchi

Plot: Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas. Our Italian Christmas Memories (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Date: Saturday, November 12, 10 p.m. ET

Cast: Sarah Power, Beau Bridges

Plot: The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother's legendary pasta sauce. Christmas at the Golden Dragon (Hallmark)

Date: Sunday, November 13, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, Barbara Niven

Plot: When Romy and Rick's parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant's loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.

Nov. 18 - Nov. 20 Inventing the Christmas Prince (Hallmark)

Date: Friday, November 18, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Plot: Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago. Three Wise Men and a Baby (Hallmark)

Date: Saturday, November 19, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

Plot: Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives... all while rediscovering their love of Christmas. Long Lost Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Date: Saturday, November 19, 10 p.m. ET

Cast: Taylor Cole, Benjamin Ayres

Plot: Hayley is an interior designer who plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for. When I Think of Christmas (Hallmark)

Date: Sunday, November 20, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, Beth Broderick

Plot: Sara Thompson returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.

Nov. 24 - Nov. 27 My Southern Family Christmas (Hallmark)

Date: Thursday, November 24, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, Brian McNamara

Plot: Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time – without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town's record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she's going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father – a decision that will change their family Christmas forever. #Xmas (Hallmark)

Date: Friday, November 25, 6 p.m. ET

Cast: Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty

Plot: When Jen gets the chance to enter a brand's design contest, she poses as a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect "family" or reveal the truth. A Royal Corgi Christmas (Hallmark)

Date: Friday, November 25, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Hunter King, Jordan Renzo

Plot: Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the Queen, he gifts her with "Mistletoe," a rambunctious Corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America for help – but to his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grow in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want. A Tale of Two Christmases (Hallmark)

Date: Saturday, November 26, 6 p.m. ET

Cast: Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, Evan Roderick

Plot: Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases – one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family... and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma's double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love. Haul Out the Holly (Hallmark)

Date: Saturday, November 26, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman, Stephen Tobolowky

Plot: Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood's many Christmas festivities. Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Date: Saturday, November 26, 10 p.m. ET

Cast: Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, Tenille Townes

Plot: Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn't recognize. One the message, a man she doesn't know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance. The fifth installment of the popular movie franchise, based on Blake Shelton's song "Time for Me to Come Home." A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (Hallmark)

Date: Sunday, November 27, 6 p.m. ET

Cast: Rachel Boston, Victor Webster

Plot: Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother's small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother's secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit, she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies. A Holiday Spectacular (Hallmark)

Date: Sunday, November 27, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret, the Radio City Rockettes

Plot: In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Dec. 2 - Dec. 4 A Big Fat Family Christmas (Hallmark)

Date: Friday, December 2, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner

Plot: Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment – shooting the Chang family's annual holiday party for a cover story – she doesn't reveal that they are in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn't want to jeopardize her big break. A Fabled Holiday (Hallmark)

Date: Saturday, December 3, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Brooke D'Orsay, Ryan Paevey

Plot: Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most. The Holiday Stocking (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Date: Saturday, December 3, 10 pm. ET

Cast: Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones, Mykelti Williamson

Plot: RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to address his one regret, that he didn't help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive. Returning to Earth as a stranger, he gets each of them to revive The Holiday Stocking, their parents' old tradition to encourage charity at Christmas. Undercover Holiday (Hallmark)

Date: Sunday, December 4, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Noemi Gonzalez, Stephen Huszar

Plot: When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that Matt is her new beau, when in reality, he's her overzealous security guard.

Dec. 9 - Dec. 11 The Most Colorful Time of the Year (Hallmark)

Date: Friday, December 9, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Katrina Bowden, Christopher Russell

Plot: Ryan is an elementary school teacher who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays. Christmas Class Reunion (Hallmark)

Date: Saturday, December 10, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Aimeé Teegarden, Tanner Novlan

Plot: High school classmates who once dubbed themselves the "cursed class" reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be. The Gift of Peace (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Date: Saturday, December 10, 10 p.m. ET

Cast: Nikki DeLoach, Brennan Elliott

Plot: Artist Traci is a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort. The Holiday Sitter (Hallmark)

Date: Sunday, December 11, 8 p.m. ET

Cast: Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa, Chelsea Hobbs

Plot: Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.