'Chicago Fire', 'Med' and 'P.D.' Midseason Premiere Dates Revealed

The One Chicago franchise is gearing up for a grand return. Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, shows are preparing to get back into production. On top of that, networks are finally releasing their midseason 2024 schedules. NBC is the latest to do so, and the Chicago trio are coming back sooner than most shows.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will be premiering their respective ninth, 12th, and 11th seasons on Wednesday, Jan. 17 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Not surprisingly, the Chicago shows will be taking over Wednesdays. January doesn't even seem that far away, especially with the holidays coming up. So it won't be long until the shows are back, and once the New Year hits, it's going to come up pretty fast.

There is going to be a lot to look forward to in the upcoming seasons. Following several cast members leaving One Chicago last season, the cast shakeups are continuing. Tracy Spiridakos is set to leave Chicago P.D., while Kara Killmer will be leaving Chicago Fire. The exact amount of episodes the both of them will be appearing in before their departures is unknown, but hopefully it will be enough to properly give them closure.

Meanwhile, Taylor Kinney is set to return to Chicago Fire for Season 12 after his abrupt leave of absence last season. Chicago Med is in the process of casting a new character that has a past with Oliver Platt's Dr. Charles. It wouldn't be surprising if more casting changes were to happen on One Chicago, but hopefully, it's nothing major. More information will likely be released in the coming weeks on the upcoming seasons as filming starts.

One thing that we do know about next season is that most actors will be appearing in a limited number of episodes due to a cut episodic guarantee to save money. The same thing will also be happening to fellow Dick Wolf franchise, Law & Order. How this will affect storylines is unknown, but hopefully, it won't be too noticeable. Everyone on all three shows is pretty important, which is definitely tough. The shows will also be getting their shortest seasons ever with only 13 episodes due to the strikes.

Fans will just have to tune in on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET to see what will happen on the One Chicago shows. All seasons of all three shows are streaming on Peacock, so make sure you catch up before it's too late.