Major 'Chicago Fire' Cast Member to Exit After Season 12

Firehouse 51 is going through yet another major change. After it was announced that Taylor Kinney will be returning to Chicago Fire following his abrupt leave of absence last season, Kara Killmer is the latest to depart the NBC drama. TVLine reports that the actress is set to leave after the upcoming 12th season, but it's unknown how many episodes of the season she will appear in before her ultimate departure.

Killmer came onto the series in Season 3 as paramedic Sylvie Brett, replacing Lauren German's Leslie Shay, who died as a result of an explosion in the Season 2 finale. She's also appeared in numerous episodes of spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med for the crossovers. Killmer's exit comes on the heels of fellow One Chicago star Tracy Spiridakos' inevitable exit, who will be leaving Chicago P.D. after the upcoming season.

What will bring Brett to leave Firehouse 51 and her duties both on Ambulance 61 and her paramedicine program is unknown, but it could have something to do with the Season 11 finale. In the final moments of the episode, ex-boyfriend Matthew Casey proposed to her. Ever since Jesse Spencer's beloved captain left in Season 10, the series has shown how hard it's been on Brett, even visiting him in Oregon from time to time, whenever the two have open schedules, that is. Of course, we never got Brett's answer in the finale before the episode ended, but this could indicate that she might be saying yes.

It's possible that Brett could be moving to Oregon to be with Casey, who is still looking after the sons of fallen colleague Andy Darden. This would also give Brett the chance to further expand her paramedicine program, which helps patients in need no matter how big or small their issue may be. With only a reported 13 episodes for Season 12, hopefully, that will give the show a chance to properly close out Brett's story and maybe even leave a door open for her to return in the future.

Whatever happens, it's going to be hard to see Kara Killmer leave and seeing Firehouse 51 go through yet another paramedic change. Hopefully, Brett's story will end on a good note, and the next paramedic that rides Ambulance 51 is a good partner for Hanako Greensmith's Violet and not another Emma. A premiere date for Season 12 has yet to be announced, but filming should be kicking off sometime after Thanksgiving. In the meantime, all 11 seasons of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.