'Chicago Med' Plans Major Cast Addition for Season 9

Season 9 of Chicago Med is almost here, and a new doctor is scrubbing in. Following the many stars that left One Chicago, specifically the medical drama, last season, Gaffney is getting a new character that has some history with someone, according to an exclusive from TVLine. Casting has started for a male Emergency Department doctor. In his early 30s, this doctor also has a past connection to Oliver Platt's Dr. Daniel Charles.

He crossed paths with Dr. Charles when he was younger, having had a troubled background. While the character will be recurring for Season 9, there is potential to upgrade to series regular status for Season 10. The addition comes on the heels of multiple Chicago Med stars scrubbing out throughout Season 8, including Guy Lockard, Brian Tee, Nick Gehlfuss, and Asjha Cooper. How this will have an impact on Dr. Charles is unknown, but it should definitely be interesting to see that dynamic.

Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Steven Weber, and Jessy Schram are all expected to return for the upcoming season. While NBC has yet to announce any premiere date for the Chicago series, they are reportedly starting up production after Thanksgiving. So it shouldn't be long until the network reveals premiere dates. For now, fans will just have to wait and see and wonder just what could be happening at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center next season.

Chicago Med is not the only series in the franchise that will be seeing another casting change. It was previously announced that Tracy Spiridakos will be leaving Chicago P.D. after the upcoming 11th season. Meanwhile, Taylor Kinney will finally be returning to Chicago Fire for Season 12 after abruptly leaving during the middle of Season 11. It seems like the One Chicago franchise will be quite emotional and entertaining for their upcoming seasons, and with fewer episodes than previous seasons, it should be interesting to see how it all plays out.

When this new character on Chicago Med is supposed to start is unclear, but it's likely more details will come in the coming weeks, including who will be portraying said character. Hopefully, a premiere date for Chicago Med Season 9 is announced soon, but in the meantime, fans should rewatch the first eight seasons on Peacock right now to prepare. It will also give them some time to theorize about just what could happen next.