'The FBIs' Are Back: Watch Stars Celebrate Ahead of CBS Season Premieres (First Look Video)

FBI Tuesdays are coming back on CBS' spring 2024 schedule, and the casts are celebrating! Following the end of the Hollywood strikes, shows were quick to get back into production after a long hiatus, including the three Dick Wolf CBS shows. The trio of series started filming not long after Thanksgiving, and Missy Peregrym and the rest of the stars were as excited as ever to get back to work and reunite with co-workers. Now, with only two months to go, the casts have given fans an early Christmas present, which you can watch below.

In a PopCulture.com first-look video, stars from FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International are sharing their excitement to be back on set and for fans to come along for the ride. All three shows will be back in action beginning Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, and it's going to be an intense and action-packed night you won't want to miss.

While it is going to be exciting to see the FBIs return, especially after the fun production video, their upcoming seasons are going to be looking a tad different. Along with shorter seasons due to the strikes, there have been numerous casting changes. As noted in the video, Shantel VanSanten will be switching from FBI to FBI: Most Wanted, once again reprising Special Agent Nina Chase. She'll help fill the void left following the exit of Alexa Davalos, who left the series ahead of Season 5.

On the FBI: International side, the latest FBI spinoff has also seen quite a few casting changes. Original cast member Heida Reed, who plays Special Agent Jamie Kellett, will be exiting International early on in the upcoming third season. Meanwhile, Christina Wolfe will be joining the drama as a series regular in an undisclosed role. These changes are just going to make the new seasons that much more exciting, and from the looks of the video, they are all excited for fans to see what will happen.

Be sure to watch the Instagram video above to see your favorite FBI franchise stars, and tune in on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS for the return of FBI Tuesdays. Catch up on the franchise now, with FBI streaming on Paramount+ and FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International streaming on Peacock. The new seasons will be here before you know it, and you will not want to miss it.