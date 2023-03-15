CBS Season Finale Dates 2023: See the Full List of Spring Finales

As spring approaches, the 2022/2023 TV season is officially coming to an end, meaning the season finale of TV lovers' favorite shows are now on the horizon. With just a few weeks left of this TV season, CBS on Wednesday unveiled its complete list of season finale dates for shows including Ghosts, NCIS: Los Angeles, S.W.A.T., and more.

The network will conclude this TV season in May, with CBS' wrap-up schedule includes multiple super-sized finales. NCIS: Los Angeles is set to wrap-up its 14-season run on the network with an epic two-part series finale. The series debuted in 2009 as the first NCIS spin-off, making a two-hour conclusion a fitting sendoff. Meanwhile, the half-four sitcom Young Sheldon, the network's Big Bang Theory spinoff, will conclude its sixth season with an hour-long episode. Meanwhile, both S.W.A.T. and NCIS: Hawai'i are getting two-part finales.While some series are guaranteed to return following the season break, others – Blue Bloods, East New York, S.W.A.T., and True Lies – remain in limbo, with the network not having yet commented on their fates.

Keep scrolling to see CBS's complete list of season finale air dates.