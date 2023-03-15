CBS Season Finale Dates 2023: See the Full List of Spring Finales
As spring approaches, the 2022/2023 TV season is officially coming to an end, meaning the season finale of TV lovers' favorite shows are now on the horizon. With just a few weeks left of this TV season, CBS on Wednesday unveiled its complete list of season finale dates for shows including Ghosts, NCIS: Los Angeles, S.W.A.T., and more.
The network will conclude this TV season in May, with CBS' wrap-up schedule includes multiple super-sized finales. NCIS: Los Angeles is set to wrap-up its 14-season run on the network with an epic two-part series finale. The series debuted in 2009 as the first NCIS spin-off, making a two-hour conclusion a fitting sendoff. Meanwhile, the half-four sitcom Young Sheldon, the network's Big Bang Theory spinoff, will conclude its sixth season with an hour-long episode. Meanwhile, both S.W.A.T. and NCIS: Hawai'i are getting two-part finales.While some series are guaranteed to return following the season break, others – Blue Bloods, East New York, S.W.A.T., and True Lies – remain in limbo, with the network not having yet commented on their fates.
Keep scrolling to see CBS's complete list of season finale air dates.
March 11
The first of CBS' season finales arrive on March 11 when Ghosts finishes its second season at the network. The Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar -starring series has already been renewed for a third season.
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 2 Finale)
Friday, May 12
The Shemar Moore-starring procedural action drama S.W.A.T. will kick off its two-part finale on Friday, May 12. The series, based on the 1975 television series of the same name created by Robert Hamner, has not yer received a Season 7 renewal.
8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Part One of the Season 6 Finale)
Sunday, May 14
NCIS: Los Angeles will set up its 14-season conclusion on May 14. The series event begins with "New Beginnings," which will see the team investigating the theft of military-grade weapons and the disappearance of an ATF agent. Meanwhile, G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Anna Kolchek (Bar Paly) are planning their wedding and Devin Rountree's (Caleb Castille) sister interviews for medical school. Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) asks his father to participate in a drug trial.
9:00 p.m.: East New York (Season 1 Finale)
10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (First Part of the Series Finale)
Monday, May 15
Although NCIS: Los Angeles is ending, the NCIS franchise is still alive and well. NCIS: Hawai'i was renewed for a third season back in February.
10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (First Part of the Season 2 Finale)
Wednesday, May 17
CBS' hit series True Lies, based n James Cameron's film of the same name, will conclude its debut season over the course of two nights. The network has not yet announced the show's fate.
9:00 p.m.: True Lies (Two-Part Season 1 Finale)
Thursday, May 18
8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (One-Hour Season 6 Finale)
9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Season 1 Finale)
10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Season 2 Finale)
Friday, May 19
8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Second Part of the Season 6 Finale)
9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 1 Finale)
10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 13 Finale)
Sunday, May 21
8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (Season 3 Finale)
9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (Second Part of the Series Finale)
10:00 p.m.: A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles (Entertainment Tonight special)
Monday, May 22
8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 5 Finale)
8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (Season 4 Finale)
9:00 p.m.: NCIS (Season 20 Finale)
10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (Second Part of the Season 2 Finale)
Tuesday, May 23
8:00 p.m.: FBI (100th Episode and Season 5 Finale)
9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (Season 2 Finale)
10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4 Finale)
Wednesday, May 24
The hit competition series Survivor will wrap up its 44th season with a mega-sized three-hour finale, which will mark the last of CBS' 2022/2023 season finales.
8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Three-hour 44th Edition Finale)