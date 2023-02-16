'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar and Wife Naomi Expecting Baby No. 3

Utkarsh Ambudkar's family is expanding! The Ghosts star shared the exciting news on Valentine's Day that he and his wife Naomi Campbell are expecting their third child together. The little one on the way will join the couple's two other children, 7-year-old daughter Tiare and 2-year-old son Bhumi.

Ambudkar announced the baby news Tuesday on Instagram, where he shared a stunning photo of his wife standing on a boardwalk in front of a jaw-dropping view of the mountains. In the image, Campbell could be seen looking down at her growing baby bump. The actor captioned the image, "Every day is [heart emoji]," before teasing, "new monster coming soon..." Ambudkar did not share any further details, such as how far along Campbell is in her pregnancy or if they know the sex of the little one on the way.

Ambudkar and Campbell tied the knot in 2019 and went on to welcome their first child, daughter Tiare, a few years later. They welcomed their second child, Bhumi, in April 2020, Ambudkar announcing his birth at the time by sharing a gallery of adorable images of his son, writing, "sharing some love. we recently welcomed baby boy, Bhumi, into our lives." He explained that "the Sanskrit translation of Bhumi is 'Earth'. Today's your day, son. Thank you for choosing us. We love you." Since growing his family, the actor has occasionally shared sweet snapshots of his children on social media, including from when Tiare visited him on set of the 2021 film Free Guy.

Ambudkar is best known for his role as Jay Arondekar opposite Rose McIver's Samantha on CBS' hit sitcom Ghosts. His other credits include Never Have I Ever, The Drop, The Dropout, and Robot Chicken, among many others. Speaking to PEOPLE in April 2022 about juggling his career and parenthood, Ambudkar said, "when I'm not working, I'm doing what I imagine most parents do, which is just trying not to lose your s-. No, we do the pickups from school and the drop-offs, and we had a great birthday party this weekend, normal stuff."

News of his family's upcoming addition was met with plenty of excitement. Danielle McCormack commented, "Uh – whaaaaaaat?!?! Congrats," with Richie Moriarty writing, "cookin' up a new best friend." Several fans jumped into the comments to send Ambudkar and his wife "congratulations," with one fan writing, "Omggggg!!!! Congrats guys!! So happy for you."