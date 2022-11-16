CBS Announces Return Dates for 'Blue Bloods', 'NCIS' and More

Blue Bloods fans will not have to wait too long for the show's return after the Reagan family begin their winter break. This week, CBS announced the midseason premiere date for Blue Bloods, as well as NCIS, FBI, and other hit shows. The eye network also scheduled the premiere for True Lies, a new series inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.

CBS' midseason kicks off with the explosive NCIS crossover event. The three-part special will begin on Monday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET with NCIS. NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles will follow, confirming that all three parts of the story will air in a single night. NCIS: Los Angeles will move to its regular Sunday timeslot on Jan. 8. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will move to their usual times on Monday, Jan. 16.

CBS has only two new shows on the schedule for midseason. True Lies, which stars Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga, will debut on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET, following Young Sheldon and Ghosts. However, on and after Wednesday, March 1 it will air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET following Survivor.

The second new show on CBS this midseason is Lingo, a word game hosted by RuPaul Charles. This will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET, following a special episode of The Price Is Right at Night. Tough As Nails Season 4 will debut on Jan. 11 as well.

