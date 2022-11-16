CBS Announces Return Dates for 'Blue Bloods', 'NCIS' and More
Blue Bloods fans will not have to wait too long for the show's return after the Reagan family begin their winter break. This week, CBS announced the midseason premiere date for Blue Bloods, as well as NCIS, FBI, and other hit shows. The eye network also scheduled the premiere for True Lies, a new series inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.
CBS' midseason kicks off with the explosive NCIS crossover event. The three-part special will begin on Monday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET with NCIS. NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles will follow, confirming that all three parts of the story will air in a single night. NCIS: Los Angeles will move to its regular Sunday timeslot on Jan. 8. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will move to their usual times on Monday, Jan. 16.
CBS has only two new shows on the schedule for midseason. True Lies, which stars Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga, will debut on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET, following Young Sheldon and Ghosts. However, on and after Wednesday, March 1 it will air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET following Survivor.
The second new show on CBS this midseason is Lingo, a word game hosted by RuPaul Charles. This will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET, following a special episode of The Price Is Right at Night. Tough As Nails Season 4 will debut on Jan. 11 as well.
Scroll on for a look at the full CBS midseason TV schedule.
Monday, Jan. 2 – Special NCIS Crossover Event
The midseason schedule begins on Jan. 2, when the three NCIS squads get together to solve a single case. It's the first time in the franchise's two-decade history that three shows will be involved in one story.
8 p.m.: NCIS
9 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angelesprevnext
Tuesday, Jan. 3
The FBI shows will resume their current seasons on the same night, Jan. 3.
8 p.m.: FBI
9 p.m.: FBI: International
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wantedprevnext
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Tough as Nails returns for a fourth season on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET with a two-hour episode. It will then move to its regular time on Jan. 11.
8 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night
9 p.m.: Tough as Nails (Season 4, two-hour premiere)prevnext
Thursday, Jan. 5
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegasprevnext
Friday, Jan. 6
8 p.m.: SWAT
9 p.m.: Fire Country
10 p.m.: Blue Bloodsprevnext
Sunday, Jan. 8 (doubleheader football game)
The second Sunday of 2023 will have an odd schedule because CBS has a football doubleheader. If the games end on time, CBS' primetime programming should start at 7:30 p.m. ET. On the West Coast, the night will start at 7 p.m. PT.
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: East New York
9:30 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angelesprevnext
Wednesday, Jan. 11
8 p.m.: The Price is Right at Night
9 p.m.: Lingo (series premiere)
10 p.m.: Tough as Nails (regular time premiere)prevnext
Monday, Jan. 16
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood
8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola
9 p.m.: NCIS
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'iprevnext
Sunday, Jan. 29
The NFL's AFC Championship Game will air on CBS Sunday, Jan. 29. CBS will use the extra viewership to give Fire Country a boost. A special episode will air at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT), or whenever the game finally ends. The episode will air live in all time zones after the game.prevnext
Sunday, Feb. 5
CBS will air the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5. The ceremony airs live across all time zones, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will honor the best in music released between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022. CBS has not announced a host yet.prevnext
Thursday, Feb. 23
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9 p.m.: True Lies (series premiere)
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegasprevnext
Wednesday, March 10comments
8 p.m.: Survivor (two-hour season premiere)
10 p.m.: True Lies (regular time period premiere)prev