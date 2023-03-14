How 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Will Close out Final Season

NCIS: Los Angeles fans have seen plenty of explosions in 14 seasons, so it's only appropriate for the show to go out with a bang. CBS plans to give the show a two-part finale and a retrospective special as a send-off. NCIS: Los Angeles was the first NCIS spin-off and the second to end, following NCIS: New Orleans.

The series finale event begins with "New Beginnings" on Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET. In this episode, the team has to investigate the theft of military-grade weapons and the disappearance of an ATF agent. Meanwhile, G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Anna Kolchek (Bar Paly) are planning their wedding and Devin Rountree's (Caleb Castille) sister interviews for medical school. Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) asks his father to participate in a drug trial.

"New Beginnings, Part Two" will air on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET, an hour earlier than usual. The case of the missing ATF agent continues, while Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding. After the episode, a special Entertainment Tonight episode, A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, will air at 10 p.m. ET. The finale and the ET special will both be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

"Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet," showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement on March 10. "We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully, the fans find both satisfying and hopeful."

NCIS: Los Angeles launched in September 2009 as the first spinoff of NCIS, which itself was a spinoff of JAG. Longtime fans of the series have been hoping that Linda Hunt's Hetty Lange would make one final appearance since she left the series after 12 seasons. In a recent TVLine interview, Gemmill refused to say if the team is going on a mission to find her before the finale but said the writers are working on a way to resolve Hetty's story. "We are going to have steps taken to resolve Hetty's storyline in a way that I hope leaves fans feeling excited," Gemmill said.

Although NCIS: Los Angeles is ending, CBS' 2023-2024 schedule will still have two NCIS shows. The main NCIS series has already been renewed for a 21st season, while NCIS: Hawai'i will be back for a third season in the fall. The mothership show is the third-longest-running American scripted drama series, behind only Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order. The NCIS franchise also includes NCIS: New Orleans (2014-2021) and the upcoming NCIS: Sydney, which will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.