'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fate Revealed in Wake of 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Cancellation

Will NCIS: Hawai'i be back for another season? Or will it face a similar fate to NCIS: Los Angeles, another NCIS spinoff that was canceled earlier this year? On Tuesday, CBS renewed several shows for the 2023-2024 television season, one of which was NCIS: Hawai'i.

CBS revealed that NCIS: Hawai'i will officially be back for Season 3. The series, which premiered in 2021, stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. The show also stars Jason Antoon, Alex Tarrant, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson, and Noah Mills. NCIS: Hawai'i joins NCIS, which was also renewed on Tuesday for its 21st season. The network also renewed a slew of other shows including Survivor, Tough as Nails, CSI: Vegas, and The Amazing Race.

"This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said about the network's renewals. "It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall."

While this is good news for NCIS: Hawai'i, fellow NCIS spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles received a different fate earlier this year. In January, it was reported that NCIS: Los Angeles will come to an end in May with Season 14, which is currently airing. At the time, Reisenbach, released a statement expressing the network's gratitude to NCIS: Los Angeles for producing over a decade's worth of content.

"For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," her statement read. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."