CBS Just Renewed 9 More Shows

CBS renewed a slew of shows for the upcoming 2023-2024 TV season, including NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i. The long-running reality shows Survivor and The Amazing Race also received new season orders. CBS only has a few more shows left to renew before the end of the current season.

NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and CSI: Vegas was the only scripted dramas renewed on Tuesday. CBS also renewed the two CBS News primetime programs 60 Minutes and 48 Hours. Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, and Lingo also earned season renewals.

"This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall."

CBS also announced an early series order for The Never Game, a new drama that will join the 2023-2024 lineup. The series stars Justin Hartley (This Is Us) as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who roams the country and helps private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries. He also has his own troubled family to handle. Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell also star. Ken Olin directed the pilot. It is based on the book by Jeffrey Deaver and is produced by Disney's 20th Television. Hartley and Olin serve as executive producers.

CBS also renewed Fire Country, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted. Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., and East New York are still waiting for renewals. CBS proposed budget cuts for Blue Bloods and S.W.A.T., reports Deadline. Talks are already underway for both cases and trending in a positive direction, sources told the site. As for East New York, CBS might be waiting to see how True Lies does after its March 1 before deciding between those two dramas. All CBS originals are available to stream on Paramount+.