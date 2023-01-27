'S.W.A.T.': Beloved Characters' Return Confirmed

Fans may be tuning in every Friday to see Shemar Moore take on the role of former S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in CBS' hit procedural action drama S.W.A.T., but they will soon be seeing two other familiar faces. As Hondo and his girlfriend Nichelle prepare to welcome their baby, showrunner Andy Dettmann confirmed to TVLine that two characters who haven't been seen since Season 5 will return – Hondo's parents, Charice and Daniel Sr.

According to Dattmann, "We'll be seeing Charice and Daniel Sr. as we close in on them becoming grandparents." It was revealed at the end of Season 5 that Nichelle, portrayed by Rochelle Aytes, was pregnant. The current season, meanwhile, recently saw them embarking on their babymoon as they prepared for their little one's arrival, which, according to Dettmann, will bring Hondo's parents back into the picture. However, further details about Charice and Daniel Sr.'s return to the series remain unclear, including when they will reappear.

Portrayed by Obba Babatundé, Hondo's father first appeared in Season 1, Episode 18, "Patrol," and has made sporadic appearances on the series since, last showing up in Season 5's "Farewell," the 22nd episode of the season. Hondo's mother is portrayed by Debbie Allen, who made her first appearance on S.W.A.T. appeared in Season 2, Episode 6, and has also made occasional appearances, last showing up in Season 5, Episode 8, "Safe House." Charice and Daniel Sr. are divorced, and they did not appear on-screen together until Season 3 during an episode that staged a family reunion.

"It's the first day of the first episode, we're back at the studio in Hondo's career, and Obba Babatundé, who plays Daniel Harrelson Sr., and then the legendary Miss Debbie Allen. Actually, they're both legends. How lucky am I that I get them to play my parents?" Moore said at the time. "This is our first scene all together. It took us three seasons. I did a little something with Debby, I did a little something with Obba, now we're gonna do a little dance together. So I got myself, Obba, Debby. We're all one big happy family in the first episode, and then on top of that, chasing bad guys and doing the damn thing."

Based on the 1975 series and movie of the same name, S.W.A.T. first premiered back in 2017. The series is now in its sixth season, with Moore crediting the show's success on the show being "a fun, action-packed show that everybody can enjoy," recently telling PopCulture.com, "this is a family fun show, where me and the gang get to play super cops, and I'm Hondo, the big badass Hondo, chasing down bad guys." New episodes of S.W.A.T. air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.