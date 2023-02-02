'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS

CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.

So Help Me Todd is the top-rated new series on Thursday nights, according to CBS. The series averages 6.3 million viewers live, and 7.4 million viewers with live+35-day multiplatform viewing factored in. The show returns from a brief January break with a new episode, "Psilo-Sibling," on Feb. 2. All episodes are available on Paramount+.

"So Help Me Todd has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday. "With the series' unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor, and intriguing family dysfunction, it's no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season."

So Help Me Todd begins with Todd agreeing to work at his mother Margaret's law firm as her in-house investigator. The series also stars Madeline Wise as Todd's sister Allison; Tristen J. Winger as Lyle, another investigator working for Margaret; Inga Schlingmann as Susan, Todd's ex-girlfriend and a lawyer; and Rosa Evangelina Arrendondo as Margaret's assistant Francey.

"I love playing a black sheep of a family, and I also liked playing someone who's left of center," Astin said of Todd in an interview with PopCulture.com in October. "It gives him a lot of an area to explore, but also being that he's starting from the bottom, it gives him a lot of places to go. I also love the fact that he is a private detective because I think there's a lot of quirkiness there, especially in his tactics. He's a bit of a wild card, a bit of a renegade."

CBS has been very busy filling up its roster for the 2023-2024 TV season. The comedies Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Ghosts, and Young Sheldon will all return. However, NCIS: Los Angeles is wrapping up its 14-season run in May. CBS also ordered pilots for a Matlock reboot and Elsbeth, a new series set in The Good Wife universe.