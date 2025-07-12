HBO Max’s Big Cancellation Shakes up the Top 5 TV Show Chart

Duster has been a mainstay on the HBO Max top TV chart since its release. However, any momentum it might have built off its Season 1 finale was quickly squashed this week.

HBO Max canceled the high-profile crime drama, which starred Josh Holloway, and the show is now MIA from the TV show chart. This move calls into question just how successful shows that regularly rank on Max’s charts actually are.

Continue on to see the Max top 3 TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (July 12, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included in case you want to learn more about the programs.

3. Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose

Official Synopsis: “A heartfelt biographical series following the rise to fame of beloved Mexican comic and cultural icon Roberto Gómez Bolaños – AKA Chespirito.”

2. The Gilded Age

Official Synopsis: “From Julian Fellowes, this sprawling period drama chronicles the great conflict between old and new in New York’s glittering Gilded Age.”

1. And Just Like That…

Official Synopsis: “Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigate the complicated reality of friendship, family and New York in their 50s.”