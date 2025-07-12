Netflix’s top 5 just got revamped, with most of last week’s charting titles, such as The Waterfront and The Sandman, knocked out. Instead, a licensed CW show hits No. 1, and some animated shows enter the mix.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday (July 12, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. 7 Bears

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Forget the Seven Dwarfs, here come the 7 Bears! So, look out Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Snow White, because this lovable pack of furballs is putting a fuzzy twist on the fairytales we thought we knew.”

4. Dandadan

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In a bet to prove whether ghosts or aliens exist, two high schoolers face terrifying paranormal threats, gain superpowers — and maybe even fall in love.”

3. Quarterback

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The hit series returns to give viewers exclusive, unprecedented access to three quarterbacks across the 2024-25 NFL season – showing all the ups and downs of navigating one of the toughest positions in sports, both on and off the field. Follow along as cameras go behind the scenes for the first time with Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and follow Season 1 fan-favorite Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.”

2. Squid Game

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.”

1. Sullivan’s Crossing

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Having finally confessed her love to Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray) and still reeling from the aftermath of Rob’s diner fire, Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) makes the decision to leave her career as a neurosurgeon behind to help run her father, Sully Sullivan’s (Scott Patterson) campground. But trading the adrenaline of the OR for a slower paced life at the Crossing won’t be easy and Maggie will be faced with many challenges as she continues her journey from the Head to the Heart.”