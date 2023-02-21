'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Reportedly 'in Limbo,' But There's Reason to Be Hopeful

Blue Bloods was not among the nine shows CBS renewed for the 2023-2024 television season on Tuesday. However, there is no reason to fret yet, as the show is usually not renewed until later in the spring. S.W.A.T. and East New York have not been renewed yet either.

There are "active negotiations" to renew both Blue Bloods for Season 14 and S.W.A.T. Season 7, reports Deadline. The point of contention is budget cuts, which still need to be worked out. While linear TV ratings continue to decline, the networks have sought budget reductions on the longest-running shows as their costs rise due to various factors.

CBS was pushing for "pretty deep" cuts to Blue Bloods' budget, which put the show's future "in limbo," Deadline reports. However, negotiations are now trending in a positive direction, so CBS is positive that Blue Bloods will eventually get renewed. It's worth noting that Blue Bloods did not get renewed for a 13th season until May 2022.

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck as New York City Police Department Commissioner Frank Reagan and has been the anchor of CBS' Friday night lineup at 10 p.m. ET since 2010. Selleck, 78, usually signs one-year deals to return. In May 2019, he even told Deadline that he didn't like it when CBS would announce Blue Bloods as one of several shows being renewed. That could explain why Blue Bloods' renewal is usually announced separately.

"One of the things I said is I want a separate announcement. I'm sick of this," Selleck said in 2019. "We picked up six shows, and oh, yeah, Blue Bloods is one of them from the network. I think we've earned our own announcement and we got that."

Blue Bloods was created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess. Bridget Moynahan, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, and Steve Schirripa also star. The entire series is streaming on Paramount+.

CBS renewed the scripted shows NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and CSI: Vegas for the 2023-2024 season. Survivor, Tough as Nails, Lingo, The Amazing Race, 60 Minutes, and 48 Hours were also picked up this week. Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Fire Country, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will also be back next season. CBS also handed out a series order for Justin Hartley's new series The Never Game.