CBS Developing New Firefighter Drama With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Production Company

CBS is capitalizing on Fire Country's success by developing a new firefighter drama, and Damon Wayans Jr. is involved. Deadline reports that new series Ten House comes from Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow's Two Shakes Entertainment and CBS Studios. The series is written by Pilar Golden and takes place at FDNY's Ten House. "It follows two rookies as they grapple with their legacies as children of 9/11 first responders while navigating burgeoning feelings toward one another, the firehouse's well-trained yet formidable veterans, and the demands of emergency response in the ever-changing yet always challenging city of New York," according to the description.

Ten House is the latest series Wayans Jr. is working on at CBS. He's starring in the network's upcoming and long-awaited sitcom Poppa's House alongside his dad, Damon Wayans. He also hosted game show Raid the Cage, which premiered last fall. In May, it was renewed for a second season. Two Shakes Entertainment produces both shows. Since it is in early development, details surrounding Ten House are unknown, including whether Wayans Jr. will star in the series. If Poppa's House goes beyond Season 1, that will be unlikely, but it is possible he could make a brief appearance here and there.

(Photo: NEW GIRL: Damon Wayans, Jr. in the "Menus" episode of NEW GIRL airing Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2013 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) - FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Golden serves as an executive producer on Ten House alongside Wayans Jr. and Tarlow. Golden is also staying busy in the TV gave, serving as writer for the upcoming NBC drama Keats, and executive producing with Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance for Bassett Vance Productions and Lynnette Ramirez for Universal TV.

Ten House comes at an interesting time, as not only Fire Country continuing to be a success on CBS but it's also expanding into a franchise. Sheriff Country was ordered to series for the 2025-26 season, and Jared Padalecki could also be eyeing a potential spinoff, depending on how his multi-episode arc goes in the upcoming third season. There are plenty of cop procedurals on CBS, so you can never have too many firefighters.

It might still be a while until CBS decides whether it will go to series or not, but Ten House does have a pretty intriguing and emotional plot, not to mention the fact that it would, of course, be intense. In the meantime, Damon Wayans Jr. is busy with Poppa's House and Raid the Cage, and fans can always get their firefighter fix from Fire Country.