Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Developing New NBC Drama

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance are developing a new series. Deadline reports that the couple will be production Keats (w/t) for NBC and Universal TV under their Bassett Vance Productions banner. They will serve as executive producers alongside Bassett Vance Productions President, Lynnette Ramirez, and Pilar Golden.

Keats follows "Alex Keats, a fourth-generation police officer who walked away from the badge and her family, who returns to Philadelphia to bury her mother. Mom is a decorated officer who supposedly died by suicide. The closer Alex gets to discovering the truth about her mother's death, the closer she gets to joining her family back on the force … where she belongs."

As of now, the series is only in development and has not been ordered by NBC. However, with Bassett and Vance attached to the project, there is a pretty good chance. Bassett Vance Productions has previously produced Showtime's Heist 88, and have many more projects under its belt. Their production company only seems to be growing, and hopefully Keats will be just the latest series to come from Bassett Vance Productions.

Meanwhile, both Bassett and Vance are as busy as ever, proving they are truly a power couple. Bassett is filming the eighth season of Fox-turned-ABC first responder drama 9-1-1 and is set to be honored as a Disney Legend this weekend. In addition, Bassett also serves as executive producer on 9-1-1 and spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is still on Fox. Vance can currently be seen in the long-awaited second season of 61st Street on The CW following its AMC cancellation.

No other details have been released but it's likely once Keats gets further in the developing phase and closer to a pilot, more information will be announced. Just from the sounds of the synopsis, the series could be a pretty intriguing one, but you never know what could happen. At least Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have a lot of projects fans can watch in the meantime, both current and old. The wait will be worth it when it comes to more information about Keats, and hopefully it will be good. Fans will just have to patiently wait, because it really could go in either way.