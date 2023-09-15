'New Girl' Star Damon Wayans Jr. to Host CBS Game Show

Damon Wayans Jr. has been tapped for a brand new game show on CBS. The New Girl star will host and executive produce the network's new action-packed game show, Raid the Cage. The new game show, which is co-hosted by Emmy-winner Jeannie Mai Jenkins, will see two teams of two facing off to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before time runs out and the doors close. If they correctly answer trivia questions, seconds are added to the clock. Prizes range from trips to electrics to a new car. After three rounds, the team that brings in the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game. Not only that, but they get to keep what they grabbed and play the final round to try and "Beat the Cage" for the biggest prizes of the night.

Raid the Cage is based on the Israeli format owned by United Studios and is produced and distributed globally by Sony Pictures Television. Jack Martin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside co-executive producers Ves D'Elia and Heath Luman. The series has already been seen in 15 countries internationally, and now, with CBS bringing it to the States, Raid the Cage will be thrilling even more fans.

(Photo: Pepe Molina/CBS)

News of Damon Wayans Jr.'s new job comes ahead of his other new CBS series. In 2024, the actor and comedian is set to star in and executive produce the new comedy Poppa's House alongside his father, Damon Wayans Sr. The series will follow a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced Poppa, who has his point of view challenged as he finds himself still parenting his adult son, who is merely trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. Along with the father-son duo, the series also stars Tetona Jackson, Essence Atkins, and Ayla Rae Neal.

Raid the Cage is part of CBS' fall 2023 schedule. It will premiere on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on and stream on Paramount+. For Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, the series will stream live and on demand, while it will just be on demand the day after the episode airs for Paramount+ Essential subscribers. It seems like Raid the Cage will be a pretty intense game show, but considering the lack of action that will be on the schedule, it's just what fans need.