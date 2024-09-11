CBS Reveals First Look at Jesse Lee Soffer in 'FBI: International'

Jesse Lee Soffer has officially joined FBI: International, and CBS dropped a first look at his introduction. It was recently revealed that the Chicago P.D. alum would be replacing Luke Kleintank as the leader of the Fly Team on the FBI spinoff. Fans will be meeting Special Agent Wesley Mitchell in the Season 4 premiere, "A Leader, Not a Tourist," when his partner is shot in Los Angeles. He follows the suspects to Budapest, working with Vo, Raines, Smitty, and Tate, according to TV Insider.

In a new look at the new season, the photos reveal the team working with Wes, specifically Vinessa Vidotto's Cameron Vo. How the story will wrap up will be something to look forward to, including how Wes becomes part of the Fly Team. Each character is known to have at least a bit of a complicated background, and that will probably be the same for Wes. It is weird to see Soffer on FBI: International after portraying Detective Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D. for 10 seasons, but it's certainly exciting.

(Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

Soffer is not the only new face to be joining FBI: International for Season 4. It was previously announced that Station 19 alum Jay Hayden will be recurring in the back half of the season as Agent Tyler Booth, who is looking for assistance on a case in Budapest. It's unknown when Hayden will make an appearance, but it will be later on in the season. The series will look a little different without Luke Kleintank, who exited ahead of the Season 3 finale as Scott Forrester, but it should be interesting to see how these new characters come in to play. It will also be fun to see these new dynamics with the ever-changing Fly Team.

Jesse Lee Soffer is most known as Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D., starring on the fellow Dick Wolf drama on NBC since the beginning in 2014 until he exited at the beginning of Season 10 in 2022. FBI: International marks Soffer's first role since P.D., so fans are surely going to be excited to see him on screen once again. Luckily, that is right around the corner, as FBI: International Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, once again sandwiched between FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.