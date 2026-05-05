Why Garcelle Beauvais Quit ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Garcelle Beauvais doesn’t have any regrets about exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after five seasons. The Jamie Foxx Show star made history as the franchise’s first Black cast member when she joined in its 10th season.

Since her time on the show, she’s had a career resurgence, acting, procuring, and directing in multiple projects. The former model has a deal with Lifetime that has been very successful.

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When speaking with Kelly Ripa on a recent episode of the Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Ripa asked the actress if she’d ever return. “I haven’t thought about walking back through the door just yet,” Beauvais answered. “I felt good about walking out the door, and I did not honestly think that [it was over at the time].”

Beauvais explained her decision to leave the show was brewing and came to a head after a tense Season 14 reunion. “And I think that was the icing on the cake, when I looked around [at the reunion], when I looked at the couches, the chairs where we were sitting, I didn’t have a friend,” said Garcelle. “I didn’t have an ally. … It just didn’t feel good anymore. It didn’t feel good anymore. It didn’t feel fun anymore.”

Since her exit, her friendship with Sutton Stracke has become estranged. Stracke recently spoke about her and Beauvais’ friendship ending, likening it to a death. “It’s difficult. I struggle with it still. You know, it’s just so sad. It’s like a death,” Stracke explained on Scheananigans. “Then the fans are like, stop talking about. Well, stop asking questions.”

She added: “I don’t want to talk about it. It was a big loss. I lost a friend. So, you know, the flippant questions and the people making fun of it and chastising me for what I did wrong, you need to remember that I lost a friend.”

The designer explained that she’s “sorry” she didn’t get the chance to “work things out,” adding, “That was the hardest part,” the star continued. “…It’s really a breakup and, you know, I did love Garcelle. … It’s [like] when the boyfriend just drops you, and you just have to live with it.”