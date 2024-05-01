'FBI: International' Fans Are in Shock Following News of Luke Kleintank's Exit

Some Fans Saw it Coming Comment

"Figured something was up with the extended paternity leave and the reduction in the character's field work," One fan wrote. "Wonder who will be the new boss? Maybe Jubal?"

Scott Forrester Will Definitely be Missed Comment

"I am going to miss him," one fan admitted. "Luke Kleintank is exiting the show after this season. NO!!! Aw!!" another fan vocalized.

It's Heartbreaking Comment

One fan shared, "Luke Kleintank is leaving [FBI CBS]? I was just starting to enjoy [Agent Forrester] wtf?!? [grimacing face]." Another said, "NOOOOOO!! This is horrible. [Luke Kleintank] I'm devastated [loudly crying emoji x3] let's just hope they find someone nearly as good as you…."

The News is Truly a Disappointment Comment

One fan expressed, "Luke Kleintank is just so good on FBI: International, I hate that he's leaving after this season [loudly crying emoji, broken heart emoji]." Another said, "Seriously?? Luke Kleintank is leaving FBI: International [enraged face emoji] My Favorite character who makes that show bad ass!! I'm going to wallow in self-pity! Please don't kill Forrester off!!"

What's Next for Forrester's Story? Comment

"There's no hint of Scott's departure in the latest episode," one fan said. "So, they're going to wrap it up next episode. It's going to be another sloppy exit."