'FBI: International' Fans Are in Shock Following News of Luke Kleintank's Exit
Kleintank will exit as Scott Forrester in the May 7 episode on CBS.
While FBI: International was renewed for Season 4, the CBS procedural will be down one when Luke Kleintank bids the Fly Team farewell in an upcoming episode. The actor will officially exit as Scott Forrester in the May 7 episode, and fans are sharing their thoughts.
Plenty of people took to social media to air out their feelings about Kleintank's upcoming departure, and many are as shocked as ever. Kleintank will be the second big exit this season on FBI: International, following Heida Reed's departure in the Season 3 premiere. The many exits definitely have viewers feeling a lot and most are not happy.
Some Fans Saw it Coming
"Figured something was up with the extended paternity leave and the reduction in the character's field work," One fan wrote. "Wonder who will be the new boss? Maybe Jubal?"
Scott Forrester Will Definitely be Missed
"I am going to miss him," one fan admitted. "Luke Kleintank is exiting the show after this season. NO!!! Aw!!" another fan vocalized.
It's Heartbreaking
One fan shared, "Luke Kleintank is leaving [FBI CBS]? I was just starting to enjoy [Agent Forrester] wtf?!? [grimacing face]." Another said, "NOOOOOO!! This is horrible. [Luke Kleintank] I'm devastated [loudly crying emoji x3] let's just hope they find someone nearly as good as you…."
The News is Truly a Disappointment
One fan expressed, "Luke Kleintank is just so good on FBI: International, I hate that he's leaving after this season [loudly crying emoji, broken heart emoji]." Another said, "Seriously?? Luke Kleintank is leaving FBI: International [enraged face emoji] My Favorite character who makes that show bad ass!! I'm going to wallow in self-pity! Please don't kill Forrester off!!"
What's Next for Forrester's Story?
"There's no hint of Scott's departure in the latest episode," one fan said. "So, they're going to wrap it up next episode. It's going to be another sloppy exit."
Too Many Exits Lately
"How many cast changes can a TV show take?" one fan wondered. "At this point FBI International and FBI Most Wanted feel like an anthology TV show. I don't know if it's the studio or the producers, but there's something seriously wrong here."