‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Regrets ‘Having an Affair On-Camera’

Jessi Draper is getting real about how cheating has plagued her life. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star recently spoke with Vulture about defining on-camera moments and how life has been since she’s become a reality television staple.

When asked about an on-camera moment she wishes she could take back, she admitted that her affair with Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette is it.

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Draper admitted to having an emotional affair with him during season 3 of the Hulu reality series. The two shared a kiss about one month after she and her fellow MomTok members visited the Vanderpump Villa cast — including Brunette — in Italy in August 2024. She later admitted that she was scared of people’s reactions to the ordeal.

“I definitely would change having an affair. I definitely wouldn’t want to do that again, especially publicly,” she explained in her interview with Vulture. “Definitely a huge mistake. I have a hard time crying and showing emotion. I’ve been a little better at it recently, but I feel like it’s really hard to do that and be vulnerable on-camera. Sometimes people don’t understand that the emotion runs deeper than what’s shown.”

She also admitted that she misses the anonymity she had before becoming a reality television star. “I do miss not having eyes on you at all times. By my own fault, I posted my car, so everyone knows what I drive,” she explained. “When I’m driving down the freeway, it’s like pictures, pictures, video, people waving. Which is so nice, but sometimes I’m like, “Aw shiz. That probably wasn’t the best idea.”

Draper and her husband Jordan Ngatikaura split after five years of marriage, with Ngatikaura filing on March 19, 2026. Their marriage has been plagued by several breakups, but Ngatikaura says this one is final. They recently sold their new mansion purchased in Utah.