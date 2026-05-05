‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member’s Ex Hates the ‘Sugar Daddy’ Allegations

Kelsey Swanson opened up about her decision to end her decade-long relationship with her former wealthy boyfriend during the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. She’s also been vocal about what life will look like without his financial backing, noting she didn’t fund any part of her lifestyle while with him.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Swanson says her decision came after years of “buildup.” She says there was no specific reason aside from growing in different directions, and him preferring to keep things the same.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I finally, at the age of 30, started thinking about what I really want in life, and I think knowing that I wanted kids and marriage and all that, I just knew I wasn’t gonna get it where I was,” she shared, adding that her current boyfriend, Bill L’Europa, was “the push.” Looking back on their romance, Swanson said that she did meet one of his other women.

“We became cordial at that moment. We were acknowledging each other’s existence in his life. And it was good after that. We were friendly,” she explained.

According to Kelsey, her ex “likes” RHORI, but doesn’t like being labeled a certain way. “He’s mad that people are saying that he’s a sugar daddy. He’s like, ‘Do they know that I’m attractive, I’m active, I’m young?’ He does not like that name. But he’s watching it, and he does love it,” she explained.

When asked what she misses about “kept,” and not having to pay for anything, Swanson replied, “To be honest, this isn’t paid, it’s having my laundry be done. She [housekeeper] did everything. I miss her a lot. She lived with us. Undid the bed, redid the bed, undid the bed, the laundry, the folding of the underwear. She did everything.”