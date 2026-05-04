Andy Cohen Speaks out on ‘Violation’ and ‘Betrayal’ Amid Latest Scandal

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen is pissed about the audio leak from the latest Summer House reunion special. The reunion host says such leaks ruin the surprise element for the fans, and is a security breach overall.

The leak comes amid a major scandal on the show between co-stars Cierra Miller, West Wilson, and Amanda Batula. Wilson and Miller previously dated, and he’s now in a relationship with Batula, Miller’s former close friend, who is also in the middle of her own divorce.

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Despite the leak, Cohen revealed on his Sirius XM radio show that something similar happened in a Real Housewives franchise and he took action. “I remember after a [past] reunion — I’m not gonna say what Housewives, and I’m not gonna say ’cause I know which housewife leaked it — but a housewife leaked everything that happened at [this] very dramatic reunion,” he said on a recent episode of his show, per Reality Blurb.

Cohen said he DM’d the fan account that posted the information from the Housewives reunion. “I was so pissed, and I said, ‘You know, what you’re doing is you are now ruining it for everyone. Why is this gonna be fun for anyone to watch, or why is it gonna be interesting? Why, if you love the shows so much, why would you do that?’” he recalled. “And the fan account responded and was like, ‘I am so sorry. I actually really, I’m your fan. … What can I do?’”

He continued: “I go, ‘Well, first of all, take this down. Second of all, tell me who leaked it to you,’ and they told me, and the housewife doesn’t know that I know that it was them, but I do know,” he continued. “Anyway, so the Bravo fan accounts, they really respected that, which I thought was so cool, and by the way, they also weren’t posting any garbage hot takes blaming the cast, but let me say that though this team of investigators were on it, a Bravo fan, who you’re gonna hear more about, cracked the case. Delivered crucial information.”