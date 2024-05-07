Tom Selleck Hopes CBS Reverses 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation

Despite the Blue Bloods cancellation being set in stone after CBS confirmed when the final batch of episodes will air, Tom Selleck is still holding on to hope. The actor has portrayed New York City Police Commissioner Francis Xavier "Frank" Reagan since the beginning and has not been shy about his feelings about the cancellation. He previously shared he wasn't ready to say goodbye to the Reagan family, and he's now told CBS News that he's waiting for the day that the network gives it the S.W.A.T. reverse cancellation treatment.

"I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses," Selleck shared. "We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding down a cliff. We're doing good shows and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!"

After it was announced that Blue Bloods was ending after Season 14, fans and the cast have been hoping that this isn't the end. While fans have started petitions to save Blue Bloods, Donnie Wahlberg admitted that he's heard "rumblings" about the series possibly continuing. Especially after CBS saved S.W.A.T. from cancellation for a second time, it's likely people are as anxious as ever and wanting more and more for the Reagans to continue having their family dinners every Friday night. The series has remained a steady contender on Fridays for years now and was No. 6 for top broadcast series for the 2023-24 season.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like a reverse cancellation will be happening for Blue Bloods. Via Deadline, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach shared during a press conference that "All shows have to come to an end. It's important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December." While that sentiment could always change by then, it sounds like she and the network are pretty set on their decision. But you never know what could happen.

It's a disappointment that Blue Bloods will more than likely end in December, but at least fans are getting one last season with the Reagans, meaning that storylines will be able to properly wrap up. It's hard to tell how the series will wrap up, so fans will want to tune in for the final episodes of Blue Bloods airing later this year on CBS' 2024 fall schedule. The final two episodes of Season 14, Part 1 air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.