'Blue Bloods': Donnie Wahlberg Hints at 'Rumblings' for Another Season

Although Blue Bloods is set to end after its current 14th season, that might not be the case. CBS announced in December that the long-running family cop drama would be ending after Season 14. It was also announced that the final season would be split into two parts, consisting of 18 episodes total, in order to give it the proper goodbye it deserves. However, it may not be the end after all.

Via People, Wahlberg appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live and was asked by the host about the final season. The New Kids on the Block member then said that Season 14 was "allegedly" the last season. As for whether or not this season is truly the last, Wahlberg teased, "Potentially." He continued, "There are rumblings, so we'll see what happens."

Considering Blue Bloods has been a staple on CBS for 14 seasons now and a steady Friday night contender for years, it's not surprising to hear that a fifteenth season or something else could be on the way. Even though the final season is currently airing and filming, the series won't be ending until later this year. So storylines are easy to change later on in the season if CBS or another platform decides to give it another season. It might all depend as well on the fans, the cast, and what could possibly happen if Season 14 isn't it.

As of now, it does seem like Blue Bloods will be ending after Season 14, but that could always change. The series is already going big this season by bringing back some familiar faces, including Jennifer Esposito's Jackie Curatola. It also paid tribute to the late Treat Williams. So far, this season seems like an intense one, and more surprises are likely in store. Maybe one of those surprises will be another season.

Fingers crossed that the Reagans will continue their family dinners beyond Season 14, whether with another season, a movie, or maybe even a spinoff. At the very least, even if something more is not in the books, the Reagans will surely have a lot of closure, which will be something to look forward to in the series finale later this year. It will still be interesting to see what happens for Season 14, and fans won't want to miss a single second when new episodes air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.