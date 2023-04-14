'Blue Bloods': Two Massive Returns Revealed for Season 13 Finale

The upcoming Season 13 finale of Blue Bloods will feature two major returns: Danny's former partner and Erin's daughter! TVLine reports that for the first time since 2012, original cast member Jennifer Esposito will make her long-awaited return as Jackie Curatola. Starring in the first two seasons, she departed at the beginning of Season 3, and it's been over 10 years since fans last saw her. Sami Gayle, meanwhile, will make her return as Nicky Reagan-Boyle following her last appearance in 2020, after being a prominent character for the first 10 seasons.

Jackie is now a Chief of Police, and she teams up with Danny and Baez to track down a serial killer. The reunion between Danny and Jackie is finally happening, and it will be interesting to see how the former partners will act when they see each other again. It wouldn't be surprising if they acted like no time had passed between them, but hopefully, there are some scenes that don't include the case, and it's just the two former partners catching up with each other. With her being the Chief of Police, who's to say that she can't appear in more episodes in Season 14?

As for Nicky, while there isn't a set storyline for her just yet, an exclusive photo from TVLine does show that she is indeed part of the Reagan family dinner, and since it is likely the final family dinner of the season, that makes it all the more special. It looks like the episode will have everything from an intense case to special reunions, and it's going to be a great way to end lucky number 13.

Something else that will also happen for the Season 13 finale is the fact that fans know that the series will be coming back. While the procedural's future was unknown and it was cause for concern, CBS ended up renewing it for Season 14, but it did come with some pay cuts for the cast, something that seems to be happening for a number of shows in this economy.

Blue Bloods including not one but two major returns means that it's got something cooking up, either for the finale or for next season, and seeing how the episode plays out with Jackie and Nicky on board will be something to look forward to. Hopefully, it also continues on in Season 14 because seeing those two more will make everything better.