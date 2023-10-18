'Blue Bloods': Bridget Moynahan Sends Hopeful Message as Fans Wait for Season 14

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan has a message for fans waiting for Season 14. While the long-running CBS procedural is coming back for a fourteenth season, the series is one of many that has been pushed back to 2024 because of the Hollywood strikes. As production starts on TV shows again, the actors are still on strike with no end in sight. However, Moynahan took to Instagram to share a hopeful message.

"Why does seeing a grip truck around the city get me excited?" the actress wondered. "Reminds me of the work I love, feel privileged to do, and gives me hope that we will get a resolution to the strike soon." Since Blue Bloods films all over New York, it's likely the cast has run into a grip truck or two or have even used one to haul around filming equipment. It's clear that Moynahan is missing her Blue Bloods family. It's not surprising to see that even the littlest things would remind her of the drama.

Even though Blue Bloods Season 14 still won't be here for a while, CBS is keeping fans occupied. The network has been showing classic Blue Bloods episodes on its fall 2023 schedule. Fans are able to vote for their favorites on social media, and it includes favorite moments, guest stars, and more. It spans all 14 seasons, so you never know what you're going to end up with. The episodes still air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET, so Fridays still belong to Blue Bloods, in a way, at least. It may not be the same as a new episode, but fans are still able to end their week with the Reagans, which is better than nothing.

Blue Bloods fans can also get their hands on Season 13 on DVD. The latest season became available on Aug. 29 and includes all 21 episodes plus an hour of bonus content. It will have four bonus features, like deleted scenes and a gag reel. Season 13 had some pretty big guest stars as well, including original cast member Jennifer Esposito, Tom Cavanagh, and the late Treat Williams in one of his final roles. It should be enough to keep fans fed until Season 14 eventually premieres next year. All 13 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+ if fans are ever missing the Reagan family and don't want to wait until Season 14 to see them again.