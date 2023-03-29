'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Fate Revealed

Blue Bloods will return this fall. CBS renewed the long-running family police drama for Season 14 on Wednesday. The decision comes more than a month after the eye network renewed most of its other shows since there were still some budgetary issues to iron out. Stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray are all expected to return.

Blue Bloods focuses on the multi-generational Reagan family, many of whom are members of the New York City Police Department. Selleck stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan, while Wahlberg plays Det. Danny Reagan. Estes stars as Sgt. Jamie Reagan, with Ray as his wife, Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan. Moynahan plays A.D.A. Erin Reagan, while Len Cariou plays Retired Commissioner Henry "Pops" Reagan. Ramirez plays Danny's partner, Det. Maria Baez.

The series anchors CBS' Friday night lineup and remains the most-watched primetime program for the night. The show is also ranked third overall among broadcast dramas, with 9.54 million viewers tuning in each week on average. The show also garners over 11 million viewers when live +35-day multiplatform viewing is factored in. The show is also among the 10 most-watched series on Paramount+ and the dedicated Blue Bloods channel on Pluto TV is the sixth-most watched.

"Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS' winning lineup," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said Wednesday. "Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family, and the series' dramatic storytelling. We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season."

Last month, CBS renewed a swath of shows for the 2023-2024 season, but Blue Bloods was nowhere to be found. At the time, sources told Deadline that CBS was pushing for steep budget cuts. In a follow-up on March 24, Deadline reported that cast members and producers agreed to salary reductions to keep the show going.

Blue Bloods, which is produced by CBS Studios, is typically renewed late anyway. It didn't get picked up for Season 13 until May 2022. Selleck also said in a previous Deadline interview he preferred Blue Bloods' renewals be announced separately. The Hollywood icon usually signs one-year deals to return each season.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, with the Season 13 finale scheduled to air on Friday, May 19. CBS also renewed NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, 60 Minutes, CSI: Vegas, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Lingo, Tough as Nails, 48 Hours, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd, Fire Country, Young Sheldon, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, and The Equalzier for next season. So far, Justin Heartley's Tracker is the only new show guaranteed a slot on the 2023-2024 schedule.