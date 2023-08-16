'Blue Bloods' Season 13 DVD Details Revealed

As fans wait for Season 14 of Blue Bloods, they will soon be able to get Season 13 on DVD, and it will be worth it. From Paramount Home Entertainment, Blue Bloods Season 13 will be releasing on DVD on Tuesday, August 29, with over one hour of bonus content on top of all 21 episodes of the latest season of the long-running CBS procedural. Along with the usual and intense cases that the Reagans face, the thirteenth season also includes some big guest stars, such as original series regular Jennifer Esposito, Larry Manetti, Dylan Walsh, Tom Cavanagh, and the late Treat Williams in one of his final roles before his death.

The six-disc collection will include four bonus features that will span over one hour, and it includes everyone's favorite features: deleted scenes and a gag reel. Along with those two fan favorites, there will also be "The Story of the Reagans: Season 13" and "The Legacy of Joe Reagan." It seems these two features will greatly be digging deeper into the Reagan family and what their legacy is. How long each bonus feature will be is unknown, but the fact that total, they will be over an hour long means that there will be plenty to watch.

(Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment)

Blue Bloods is coming to DVD at a good time, as the series will not be returning to CBS for Season 14 this year due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have no end in sight. However, Blue Bloods is streaming for free on Pluto TV 24/7, and all 13 seasons are also streaming on Paramount+. While it won't be new episodes, the series is still airing on CBS this fall, but it will be classic episodes, so it will be a fun surprise each week to see how far back they're going. There are a few different ways to keep occupied until new episodes premiere, but the best choice may have to be the Season 13 DVD, mostly because of the hour-long bonus features.

Be sure to be part of all the Reagan family dinners when Season 13 of Blue Bloods comes to DVD on August 29. All episodes of the cop procedural are streaming on Paramount+, so fans won't have to wait two weeks to get the newest episodes at the tips of their fingers, but they might want to wait if it means getting a whole hour of bonus content that includes deleted scenes and a gag reel.