'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Changes Iconic Mustache Look

As the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, Tom Selleck is taking advantage of the long hiatus by changing up his iconic mustache. The facial hair has been part of Selleck's persona since his Magnum P.I. days and is now part of his Blue Bloods era. With the CBS series on hold for the time being, it seems that Selleck has decided a change is good for him while waiting to get back to work. Via The Daily Mail, the actor sported an unrecognizable look while out and about in Los Angeles.

Selleck rocked a full-blown beard instead of his mustache, going for a more bushy look that even Thomas Magnum and Frank Reagan would be jealous of. Since Blue Bloods has been on hiatus, there hasn't really been any reason for the iconic actor to trim his beard. Many actors who are usually more clean-shaven on screen grow out their facial hair between seasons before trimming it when they go back to work. The beard look is a bit weird to see on Selleck since we're so used to him with a mustache, but it works.

While it probably won't happen, maybe Police Commissioner Reagan is in need of a change. It's never too late to try out a new look. Since Tom Selleck looks pretty good with a beard, perhaps he can keep it for Blue Bloods. The longer the series is stalled, the more it will grow. Meaning that it will be disappointing to chop it all off only to keep the mustache. Especially since it's unknown just how long Blue Bloods will continue past Season 14. Maybe it would be a good thing to keep the beard.

It may be a while until we find out whether or not the beard is staying for Season 14 of Blue Bloods, but that isn't stopping CBS from still airing the long-running procedural on its fall 2023 schedule. The network is currently showing fan-picked classic episodes of Blue Bloods, meaning that going as far back as the pilot or as recent as the Season 13 finale, fans will be able to watch some of their favorite moments from the series. And even see Tom Selleck's iconic mustache that may or may not make a comeback. They can also go back on Paramount+ to watch all 13 seasons, which will surely keep them occupied for now.