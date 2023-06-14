'Blue Bloods': How Treat Williams' Last Episode as Lenny Ross Ended

Treat Williams' last appearance before he died in a motorcycle accident earlier this week was in his recurring role as Lenny Ross on CBS' long-running procedural Blue Bloods. Not including any upcoming work that was in production prior to his death, Williams' final performance gave fans one last episode with the retired NYPD detective and even some emotional scenes with Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan.

In Season 13, Episode 20, "Irish Exits," Frank worried about his longtime friend, not knowing the true reason he came back to New York, and he suspected that Lenny was hiding something from him. Frank continued to worry, especially when Lenny found him in a café with his crying daughter, but he played it off like it was nothing. It's later found out that Lenny has cancer, which makes Frank upset, more so for the fact that he didn't tell him. The two later talk, and all is fine with them, and it really is a nice scene to end Treat Williams' role on Blue Bloods.

Obviously, there seemed to be a lot more planned with this storyline that fans will now not be able to see. Since Blue Bloods Season 14 is happening, it'd be nice to see a tribute for Williams in whatever way they're able to do one. It's possible they could continue Lenny's storyline off screen, with Frank paying him visits or talking to him on the phone, or even just updating everyone on his condition. The show might also just take the unfortunate easy route and let the cancer take its natural course, letting Lenny succumb to the disease.

While Treat Williams only appeared in a total of six episodes of Blue Bloods, any role he does he makes it memorable, and Lenny Ross was no exception. Fans may worry that if Blue Bloods continues to do Lenny storylines, whether they be on or off-screen, that CBS would want to recast the role. Considering the impact Williams has on the industry, it'd be pretty hard to replace him in anything, so it would be highly surprising if they found someone new to take over the role of Lenny.

Since all seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+, fans will be able to rewatch the series and Treat Williams as Lenny Ross as much as they want. Hopefully, there's some sort of tribute for him in Season 14, but fans will just have to watch out for that when the series returns later this year as part of CBS' fall schedule, at least depending on how the writers' strike goes.