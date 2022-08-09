Are 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Furious' Over the New Additions?

The View recently announced that there would be two permanent additions on the panel for the upcoming Season 26 — Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro. But, is there already behind-the-scenes drama related to the new hires? Suggest is setting the record straight on the situation.

According to the National Enquirer, the co-hosts aren't happy that Griffin, a former Donald Trump staffer, is joining the show full-time. While Griffin has been tasked with filling the conservative seat on the panel that was left vacant by Meghan McCain, her co-hosts allegedly have problems with it. A source claimed, "They feel she isn't authentic and changes her opinions based on who her paymaster is. Alyssa's family is also problematic. Her father, Joseph, founded a website that seems to promote conspiracy theories. It's terrifying!"

The publication also alleged that the staff isn't pleased about the prospect that Griffin will deter guests from appearing on the show. An insider claimed, "Her appointment will also cost us bookings. Comic Wanda Sykes pulled out because she didn't want to be on the show with her!" However, are the co-hosts actually upset over the fact that Griffin was hired? Suggest reported that it doesn't appear to be the case. Based on what the co-hosts have said about the news, they seem to be handling it pretty well. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Joy Behar, who frequently sparred with McCain, said that she was eager to see what Griffin would bring to the table.

"Alyssa has got a whole different personality. I think it will be smoother, frankly," Behar said. "I think this girl is going to do very well—I call her girl because she's only 32 years old." Panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg was the one to share the news about the new permanent co-hosts on The View. After sharing the update, Griffin expressed her excitement over joining the iconic talk show.

"If anyone had ever told me I'd be sitting at a table with Whoopi Goldberg, I would have said, 'You are crazy.' It is such an honor to be with you ladies every day on this set, and it's particularly exciting for me today," Griffin said during the segment. "I was trying to come up with the word to describe how I feel about this, and 'honored' is all that comes to mind."