'The View': Why Wanda Sykes Suddenly Nixed Her Guest Appearance

As The View continues its search for a permanent conservative co-host, several guest co-hosts are emerging as top contenders. Since Meghan McCain's exit, viewers have been wondering who could fill the controversial and strong commentator's seat. Journalist Lindsay Granger has positioned herself as a strong potential. And former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin has also emerged as a fan favorite to take over. But not everyone is a fan of Griffin's. Actor and comedian Wanda Sykes was scheduled to appear on the show on Friday, July, 15 but reportedly backed out upon learning that Griffin would be on the panel as a guest co-host.

The Daily Beast reports that when Sykes' discovered that Griffin was co-hosting, Sykes wanted no parts of the show for that day. "She didn't want to be part of helping a Trumper launder her reputation," a View insider claims. Before her segway in television, Griffin served as director of strategic communications for the Trump White House and press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence. She resigned in December 2020, revealing that she left due to concerns about Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

The comedian has made her political views clear. As an open and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Sykes has been vocal about her disproval of some Republican viewpoints and desires to overturn the community's rights. With political conversations surrounding sam-sex marriage and members of the Republican party wanting to make it illegal again for sam sex couples to marry, many understand why Sykes may not have wanted to sit at the table alongside someone who has worked on campaigns that made comments that suggest they agree with such issues.

Sykes was more than likely scheduled to appear on the daytime talk show to promote Season 2 of Netflix's The Upshaws. The first half of the second season finds her character Lucretia and the rest of the Upshaw family having more funny moments, as well as some new drama. The series is co-created by Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks. Also starring in the series os Kim Fields, Mike Epps, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine.