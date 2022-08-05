Joy Behar Claims New 'The View' Co-Star Will be Much 'Smoother' Than Meghan McCain

The View is getting a new conservative co-star, and longtime panelist Joy Behar claims she'll be much "smoother" than Meghan McCain. On Thursday, it was announced that former White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah Griffin, will be a permanent co-host of the show. Notably, Farah Griffin worked in the White House during Donald Trump's presidential administration.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her new co-star, Behar said, "Alyssa has got a whole different personality. I think it will be smoother, frankly." She added, "I think this girl is going to do very well -- I call her girl because she's only 32 years old." Additionally, Ana Navarro — a political commentator and frequent guest of the show — is also joining The View panel. Sharing the advice she gave the women, after having been a co-host since the show began, Behar offered, "This show is a volleyball game, it's not a golf game. If you know to hit the ball and wait for it to come back to you, you'll be fine. That's the only advice I ever give anybody."

Farah Griffin spoke to ET as well, sharing what the show's fans can expect of her. "I really want to give a voice to the millions of Americans who do lean right of center. I've spoken out against the former president [Trump], but 70 million Americans voted for him and many of those people are patriotic, decent Americans who just want something a little different than what they're seeing in Washington," she explained. "I'm hoping I can represent those Americans and a lot of the middle country too who often feel like their voices aren't heard. I'm confident in my positions. I've worked in Republican politics for longer than I'd like to admit."

She then assured watchers that she plans to hold her own against the strong and opinionated women of The View. "It's going to get sporty, it's going to get feisty but I also am someone who'd like to disagree respectfully," Farah Griffin said. "I adore these women so hopefully that comes across." In addition to Behar, Farah Griffin and Navaro also join fellow The View panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines. Notably, McCain exited the show in 2021, after four years as a co-host. The View airs weekdays at 11 am ET on ABC.