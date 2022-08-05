'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26

Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.

The selection of both the pair as permanent seats isn't surprising as they have co-hosted with the panelists before and created quite an impression with audiences. In a report from The Washington Post, executive producer Brian Teta touted Griffin for being in the "conservative seat" and that her strong political experience as a former Donald Trump staffer will bring a "unique" perspective to the tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on "both sides of the aisle."

Of the news announcement, Griffin expressed her excitement. "If anyone had ever told me I'd be sitting at a table with Whoopi Goldberg, I would have said, 'You are crazy.' It is such an honor to be with you ladies every day on this set, and it's particularly exciting for me today," Griffin said during the segment where Goldberg introduced her. "I was trying to come up with the word to describe how I feel about this, and 'honored' is all that comes to mind."

Griffin admits the daytime show "paved the way for women speaking up and speaking out" on TV. "At a time when our country is so divided, often on partisan lines, I'm honored to represent the conservative perspective," she continued. "I hope to model what is too often lost by our elected leaders: learning from others, disagreeing respectfully, and focusing on finding real solutions for our country."

Meanwhile, Navarro, who is a fan favorite and a regular guest co-host since 2015 joked on-air that the show was "finally putting a ring on it and making it official." Despite her permanent residency on the ABC daytime talk show, she will not appear on every episode and cited "other work commitments," which could include her political commentator roles at CNN and Telemundo. Though she is a vocal Trump critic, Navarro identifies as a Republican, sharing on The View her thoughts on an episode last November.

"The View is an institution and incomparable platform for women of different backgrounds to share their opinions and insights. It's been a long courtship, but we're finally making it official," Navarro told ABC News after the announcement was made public. "I love being on the show, and I love living in Miami. I'm happy I will be able to do both. Thank you to ABC News, The View family and our loyal viewers for their continued support."

Navarro went on to share her thanks with viewers and ABC. "After many years, many hairstyles, many pounds up and down, and appearances as a guest, a contributor, Snow White, a guest co-host, we're finally putting a ring on it and making it official," she said on Thursday's show. "I want to thank the very loyal View fans. I've read you. I've heard you. I've seen you."