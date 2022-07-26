'The View' Reportedly Considering Former Trump Staffer for Open Co-Host Slot

The View is reportedly looking to add a new personality to its panel, and they have a major connection to former President Donald Trump. TV Line reported that the talk show is looking to hire Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump's former communications director. While ABC has not made an official announcement about Farah Griffin's role on the show, she is reportedly nearing a deal that would pave the way for her to be a permanent co-host on The View.

A spokesperson for ABC responded to TV Line's request for comment by stating, "We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned." Despite the fact that this news isn't official just yet, Variety reported that Farah Griffin is close to finalizing a deal to be a permanent part of the show. Farah Griffin would fill the role formerly held by the resident conservative on the panel, Meghan McCain. The View has reportedly been looking to hire a replacement for McCain for some time now.

Politico reported in December that The View was having trouble finding someone to fill McCain's shoes. The show was reportedly considering other conservative figures including Kat Timpf and Morgan Ortagus. At the time, it was also rumored that Farah Griffin was in the mix, as she was a frequent fill-in host during the 25th season of the talk show. According to the publication, The View was looking for someone who fit certain criteria, as they can't be someone who denies the results of the 2020 election and can't be someone who embraced the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

A former staffer said of their search, "They are really looking for a unicorn. They want someone who is going to fight – but not too hard, because they don't want it to be ugly and bickering." A spokesperson for The View also addressed the hosting search, saying, "Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women. We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the new year." Based on the latest report, it seems as though Farah Griffin may be the show's "unicorn" to fill McCain's place on the panel.