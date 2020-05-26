'American Horror Story' Spinoff Series, 'American Horror Stories', Officially Ordered at FX

✖

FX has officially ordered an American Horror Story spinoff series. Announced Tuesday, Deadline reports, the green light for the series comes just two weeks after creator Ryan Murphy announced the project, titled American Horror Stories, which will be a weekly, hour-long anthology series that tells a different horror story each episode.

At this time, little is known about the series other than its premise. Murphy had first announced that an American Horror Story spinoff was in the works earlier this month with a screenshot from a virtual meeting with AHS stars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Denis O'Hare, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Adina Porter, Billie Lourd, and Dylan McDermott. It has not been confirmed if those original cast members will appear in the new series, though it seems likely given that many have appeared in other Murphy-created titles.

According to Deadline, the series will be part of the network’s recently unveiled original programming slate through 2021, which also includes renewals for Pamela Adlon's comedy Better Things, New York Times' documentary series The Weekly, and the Season 15 renewal of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear when the series will begin filming or when it will air. The mothership series has also been impacted by the virus, with Murphy telling The Wrap earlier this month that the upcoming 10th season could be delayed by a full year. The season had initially been scheduled to debut later in 2020.

"Well I don't know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show," Murphy told the outlet. "So now I don’t know. I don't know what we’re going to do. I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

Currently renewed through Season 13 and honored as the longest-running hour-long series in FX history, AHS Season 10 will seemingly take things beachside. A title for the season has not yet been revealed. Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkin have been confirmed to be starring in the season, with Murphy also teasing that the show's iconic Rubber Man suit could make a return.

The first nine seasons of American Horror Story are currently available for streaming on Hulu.