'American Horror Story' Spinoff Series Announced by Creator Ryan Murphy

It has been announced the an American Horror Story spinoff is on the way from series creator Ryan Murphy. While Murphy produces many different series, this would mark the first ever official spinoff for his FX series'. The seasoned TV producer shared the news in an Instagram post, wherein he also shared a screenshot of a virtual meeting he had with the cast.

"American Horror Story cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print," Murphy wrote in the post's caption. "It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!" No other details regarding the show have been shared at this time, though TV Line reported that it has reached out to Murphy and FX for any specifics. What we can likely infer from the producer revealing that the new show will consist of "one hour contained episodes" is that it will be similar to anthology shows such as the new Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access.

The big spinoff news comes after Murphy revealed that filming for Season 10 of American Horror Story had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He says that the delay will likely lead to the plot of the new season having to be swapped. "A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment," Murphy told The Wrap. "It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

No specific plot or theme was ever shared for Season 10, but it had been reported that the story took place near the beach. There was also a comment from Murphy that implied the infamous Rubber Man suit could turn up in the season. Additionally, it was reported that Macaulay Culkin would be making his AHS debut alongside regulars such as Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock. There is currently no word on what the new Season 10 plot may be.