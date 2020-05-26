'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Renewed for Record 15th Season at FX

It has been announced that FX has renewed It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia for Season 15, which will see it become a record-breaking series. According to Deadline, It’s Always Sunny... is tied ABC’s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet for longest-running live-action comedy series, at 14 seasons each. With a 15th Season, It's Always Sunny... will officially become the longest-running live-action comedy series of all-time.

Notably, series co-creator and co-star Rob McElhenney recently revealed that writing had already begun on Season 15, ahead of its official renewal. Additionally, in January FX boss John Landgraf told the outlet that they were "actively talking" with the It's Always Sunny... crew for a new season. FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier added, "We hope, (the series continues)." At a separate event in January, McElhenney was asked about the prospect of the show continuing, and he assured the crowd that they are "going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching."

some maximum cool news: every season of always sunny is now streaming on #FXonHulu. https://t.co/eZrKJuc8SI pic.twitter.com/8ryloW3q6i — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) March 2, 2020

Interestingly, in a recent NME interview, McElhenney was asked about whether or not the show would address coronavirus and quarantining in the next season, and he explained that they already have experience with part of that. "Well, we actually do have an episode called 'The Gang Gets Quarantined' [Season 9, Episode 7] where we quarantine ourselves in the bar," he replied. "I think there’s a big flu going around Philadelphia or something like that." He then added, "When we come back, don’t worry, we will address all this in the way only Sunny can!"

McElhenney was also asked, again, about how long the show could go for, and jokingly asked, "How many years do I have on this planet?" before firmly stating that he'll "do it forever." He went on to say that he doesn't "understand why people leave shows" and that he'll "never understand" it. "The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life," McElhenney continued. "I don’t take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?" Currently, Hulu subscribers can watch all 14 Seasons of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia with the new "FX on Hulu" addition. There is no word, at this time, regarding when Season 15 may premiere, but it will likely be in 2021.