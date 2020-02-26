‘American Horror Story’: Macaulay Culkin Joins Season 10, Full Cast Revealed

Macaulay Culkin is joining the cast of American Horror Story Season 10. The announcement was made Wednesday by series creator Ryan Murphy alongside the full cast announcement for the upcoming season of the popular FX anthology series. Along with returning cast members Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock, Season 10 will also see the returns of Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, both of whom had skipped out on Season 9.

Set to Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night,” the cast announcement was made with a clip shared to Instagram showing each name unveiled against the backdrops of ocean waves crashing against the shore, potentially teasing a theme for the 10th season.

Notably missing from the announcement, however, were Emma Roberts and Cody Fern, the latter of whom joined the series in Season 8. Roberts, meanwhile, has been a mainstay since Season 3, with many wondering if her absence could potentially signal a revival of Murphy’s other famed series Scream Queens.

“I’m HOPING THAT EMMA CANT DO THIS SEASON CAUSE SHE’S RECORDING SCREAM QUEENS 3,” wrote one fan.

“WE BETTER GET SCREAM QUEENS IF EMMA ISN’T THERE,” added another.

It is possible that Roberts and Fern could make guest appearances in the upcoming season, which was confirmed in several years ago during a multiseason pick-up order.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, the only confirmed cast member had been Paulson, who confirmed that she would be returning as a “central character” during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour last month.

“I did ask Ryan [Murphy], ‘If the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back?’ and he said, ‘Yes, you could say.’ So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story,” she said. “I have no idea what it will be. I’m not coming back as a guest part. I would be a central character.”

Both Paulson and Evans had sat out Season 9, AHS: 1984, after having been staples on the series since its freshmen debut, oftentimes taking on multiple roles.

Meanwhile, it seems poised that Jessica Lange, who made a brief return in Season 8, will not be making any future appearances in the series, which has been renewed through Season 13.

American Horror Story Season 10 is expected to premiere this fall.