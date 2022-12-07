Al Roker Health Update: 'Today' Show Gives the Latest on Beloved Weatherman

Today Show anchors Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones offered a brief update on Al Roker's health during the third hour of the show on Wednesday. The beloved meteorologist, 68, continues to recover from a series of health problems that have caused him to miss several weeks of the NBC morning show. He was also absent from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

"Mr. Roker is still recovering," Melvin said Wednesday, via Entertainment Tonight. "He is watching this morning, providing real-time feedback." Jones then held up her phone so viewers could see Roker's messages. They did not say if Roker was still hospitalized or at home recovering.

Roker did return to Instagram for the first time since Thanksgiving Day Wednesday. First, he posted a tribute to former Today stage manager Mark Traub, who recently died after a long battle with an illness. Roker also posted videos showing a cinnamon roll recipe and another showing off the Roker family sweet potato poon. Both recipe videos were quickly met with comments from fans wishing Roker a speedy recovery.

Roker's wife, ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts, also thanked fans for their support and prayers in a Wednesday Instagram post. "Dreary December day. But our hearts are warmed by the love, thoughts, and prayers," Roberts wrote. "Our family is lifted and forever grateful for the unceasing beauty of support from near and far. [Heart] full of [gratitute and prayer]."

The longtime Today star did make a funny appearance on Today Monday when the crew at Studio 1A showed off their holiday greetings video. Since Roker could not be there to join them for the fun, they held up cutouts of Roker's face. The anchors held up cue cards to send their happy holiday wishes, just like Andrew Lincoln did in Love Actually.

Roker last appeared on Today during the Nov. 4 broadcast. He was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs for a few weeks. He was released from the hospital to spend Thanksgiving with his family. However, he was rushed back to the hospital after the holiday. Roker missed the Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.

During the Dec. 1 Today broadcast, Hoda Kotb confirmed Roker was back in the hospital for treatment. "Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Kotb told viewers. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him." She then offered a message to Roker. "We will see you back here soon, my friend," Kotb added.