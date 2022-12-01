Al Roker Health Update: Hoda Kotb Updates 'Today' Viewers After Roker Returns to Hospital

Today show meteorologist Al Roker is "resting" and under the close watch of doctors after he was rushed back to the hospital just hours after being released. During Thursday's broadcast of the NBC morning show, which came after Roker missed the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on Nov. 30, Roker's Today co-star Hoda Kotb provided a promising health update, confirming that while Roker remains hospitalized, "he is in good care."

Roker's most recent hospitalization and health crisis was addressed at the top of the hour. As the show kicked off, Kotb took a moment to update viewers on Roker's condition. While Kotb said "it was wonderful hosting" the tree lighting celebration, she said that she and her Today colleagues "all wished that Al could've been with us" as she noted that "due to some complications, he is back in the hospital." According to Kotb, Roker "is in very good care. He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him." Kotb indicated that despite the hospitalization, Roker seems to be in good spirits, revealing that when she and Craig Melvin recently FaceTimed with the beloved meteorologist, Roker gave them a "big thumbs-up."

"Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes," Kotb added, with Melvin sharing, "We will see you back here soon, my friend."

Roker was initially hospitalized earlier this month due to blood clots in his leg and lungs. After missing several episodes of Today, causing concern among viewers, Roker shared in an update that "after some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon." Unfortunately, Roker was unable to attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, marking the first time he was absent in nearly 30 years.

Although Roker revealed Thanksgiving morning that he was discharged from the hospital and would be "home for [Thanksgiving dinner]," Roker was rushed back to the hospital the following day, with Page Six reporting at the time that Roker was taken from his Upper East Side home on a stretcher to the hospital. Although Roker has not shared any updates since he was re-hospitalized, his daughter Leila shared a message of thanks to fans. In a Nov. 30 Instagram Story, she wrote, "hank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it."