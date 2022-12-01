Al Roker's Daughter Speaks out Following Father's Return to Hospital

Al Roker's daughter Leila has spoken out following her father's return to the hospital. In a post in her Instagram Stories thread, the 24-year-old shared a selfie and wrote, "Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it."

The post comes days after Roker, 68, was re-admitted to the hospital due to blood clot issues. Last month, the weatherman was hospitalized for clots in his legs and lungs. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote in a Nov. 18 Instagram post. After being treated, he was released to spend Thanksgiving with his family, but had to be transported back to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25.

Speaking to Page Six, a source familiar with the situation said, "Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved." They added, "His wife, Deborah [Roberts], was understandably very upset." The source went on to share that Roberts — an ABC News journalist — "had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn't unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window."

The insider stated that Roberts was "unsuccessful" in her attempt to get inside the electric car. "Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family." Notably, Roker's health issues caused him to miss both the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade and Wednesday's Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Unfortunately, Roker was not the only Today show host to miss the tree lighting event, as Savannah Guthrie also had to bow out due to illness. On Instagram, the journalist shared a picture of a thermometer showing she had a temperature of nearly 102 degrees. "UGH – flu or something like it since Monday," she wrote in the post caption.

"I'm so sad to miss the tree lighting and TODAY," she continued. "Hopefully it passes soon! Miss everyone. I will be watching." In a separate post on her Instagram Stories, Guthrie wrote, "101.8 does not feel good. Hate missing the show and the Rock Center tree lighting. Will be watching from bed." She then ended the post with a sick face emoji.