Deborah Roberts Pens Note to Fans Sending Love to Husband Al Roker

Al Roker fans have been sending their love to the beloved Today show host, amidst his recent health issues. Now, his wife, Deborah Roberts, has penned a heartfelt note to all those showing support to their family during this time. "Sunday. The dawn of a new day, a new week, renewed hope," she wrote alongside a photo of some fountains.

"Appreciate all the [prayers] more than we can say," she went on to write, then adding hashtags for "optimism," "faith," and "grateful." Many fans and followers soon took to the comments to shower Roberts with kindness. "Thinking of your family and praying for healing. We do miss our beloved Al every day!!!" one person exclaimed. "I just have to believe that our collective prayers are being heard. I hope you, Al, and your family can feel the support, because it truly is there," someone else added. "Sending prayers and love to you and your family, and for Al to recover fully from his health issues!" a third user offered.

Wishing you a happy holiday season from the TODAY family! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/uPj1iBgSHn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 5, 2022

The post comes almost two weeks after Roker, 68, was re-admitted to the hospital due to blood clot issues. In November, the weatherman was hospitalized for clots in his legs and lungs. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote in a Nov. 18 Instagram post. After being treated, he was released to spend Thanksgiving with his family, but had to be transported back to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25.

Speaking to Page Six, a source familiar with the situation said, "Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved." They added, "His wife, Deborah [Roberts], was understandably very upset." The source went on to share that Roberts — an ABC News journalist — "had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn't unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window."

The insider stated that Roberts was "unsuccessful" in her attempt to get inside the electric car. "Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family." Notably, Roker's health issues caused him to miss both the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade and last week's Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony.