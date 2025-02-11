‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Alternate Ending Revealed for T.K. and Carlos That Could Have Set Up Possible Spinoff

9-1-1: Lone Star could have had a completely different ending for fan-favorite couple T.K. and Carlos. The Fox first responder drama ended on Monday, Feb. 3 after five seasons and saw the duo finally adopting T.K.’s little brother Jonah and T.K. stepping away from being a paramedic since two parents in risky jobs was keeping them from adoption. Evidently, though, things could have been a bit different for Tarlos and it very nearly set up a new spinoff.

“We also had talked about T.K. and Carlos maybe moving to a new city and starting a new life together somewhere else in Texas to set up a possible spinoff,” co-showrunner Rashad Raisani told TV Insider via Swoon. “Everything else I think was we ended where we wanted to. We just ended two years too soon.”

9-1-1 LONE STAR: L-R: Guest star Henry Ian Cusick, Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva in the “Kiddos” episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Monday, Nov 11 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2024 Fox Media LLC.CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX.

There is a new 9-1-1 spinoff being eyed at ABC and as of now, there aren’t any details about it. Whether it could include characters from Lone Star is unknown, but Ronen Rubinstein, who plays T.K. Strand, previously told PopCulture.com that he would be interested in doing a spinoff and there have been talks. As of now, what the status is on those talks is also unknown, and it’s hard to tell if the series hadn’t been canceled if that spinoff could have happened years from now.

“I think that it will have a different tone,” Raisani shared in regards to the spinoff. “It will still hopefully feel like our DNA, but in the same way that Lone Star was different than 9-1-1 and had its own feel, I think that if we can get this right, this will have its own feel.”

While the show did end up going in a different direction, it was still a very satisfying end for Tarlos fans. Plus, there is always the possibility they could still pop up across the 9-1-1 franchise as well as other characters or even still get their own spinoff. The possibilities are endless and as long as 9-1-1 continues whether with the Mothership or another series, the series finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star may not be the end of it. In the meantime, all five seasons of Lone Star are streaming on Hulu. New episodes of 9-1-1 return on Thursday, Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.