‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Boss Shares Hope for Characters to Appear Across ‘9-1-1’ Franchise

Although 9-1-1: Lone Star has ended, it may not be the end for the 126. The first responder drama officially aired its series finale on Feb. 3 after five seasons, but the 9-1-1 franchise is still going strong. The Mothership is doing numbers at its new home, ABC, which is also eyeing a potential new spinoff. While not much has been revealed about the new series, Lone Star showrunner Rashad Raisani isn’t counting out a possible appearance from the Texas-based characters in either show.

“I would hope so. I hope that that does happen,” Raisani told Variety. “I certainly wouldn’t say no to it. That’s one of the beautiful things about all of them being alive, is that, who knows? Maybe either they’ll come to L.A. or wherever this next thing is set, or somebody from those shows will end up down in Texas, and we can have a couple of our characters representing the 126. I would love it. I love working with every single one of them. I thought they were all beautifully talented, and I felt like we had more stories to tell for all of them. So it would delight me.’

9-1-1 LONE STAR: Ronen Rubinstein (R) and Rafael L. Silva (L) in the series finale “Homecoming” episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 3 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2024 Fox Media LLC.CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX.

It was revealed in October that Ryan Murphy, co-creator and executive producer of both 9-1-1 and Lone Star, was working on a new show set in the franchise with co-creator Tim Minear. As of now, not too much has been revealed, such as setting, plot, and who will be involved, but it sounds like Raisani is hopeful, especially since there was still much story to be told. Between Owen taking the Fire Chief job in New York, Judd becoming 126 captain, T.K. and Carlos adopting T.K.’s brother Jonah, and Marjan being pregnant, who knows what else could be happening. There was a crossover between the two shows in 2021, and Angela Bassett also briefly appeared on an episode of Lone Star in 2023, and fans have certainly been begging for more.

Since the shows are set in different cities, that does make things a little harder, not to mention the fact that they’re on other networks. However, it’s always possible a Lone Star character could still pop up here and there in the franchise with a cameo or a spinoff, at the very least, be mentioned. It will be hard without 9-1-1: Lone Star, but the thought that this isn’t truly the end could be just enough to keep fans hoping for more. In the meantime, all five seasons of Lone Star are streaming on Hulu, with 9-1-1 resuming its eighth season on Thursday, Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.