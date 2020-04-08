9 Network Shows That Will Reportedly Still Air Despite Coronavirus Shutdown

The entertainment industry has been turned inside out over the past few weeks, as attempts to slow the spread of coronavirus have resulted in a number of TV shows and movies temporarily pulling the plug. While the current social distancing guidelines are currently in place until the end of April, that could all change.

This unprecedented disruption has several in the TV industry unclear as to when, exactly, things will get back on track, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Scheduling is about having all the pieces of a puzzle in front of you and how you put them together to generate the highest rating,” a broadcast executive told the outlet. “It’s impossible to do that when you don’t know what all the pieces are.” Another source compared the situation to “playing a game of chicken,” asking “how long can we tap dance to get a little information about where this is headed?”

While there are a lot of unknowns right now, and even some shows like Big Brother and Love Island have reportedly had their upcoming seasons scrapped entirely, there are some shows that will go on as usual. At least for now.

‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’

On Monday, let’s all watch The Bachelor Presents: #ListentoYourHeart together (but separate)! pic.twitter.com/HYSL7DIlnl — The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (@Listen2HeartABC) April 7, 2020

A spinoff of The Bachelor, ABC’s Listen to Your Heart is already set to premiere April 13. The series follows single men and women who work in the music industry. The reality dating series will have its contestants sing classic songs, both alone and in pairs, as a way to explore their relationship.

‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Insert yourself into the world of #CelebrityFamilyFeud. Save these photos to your computer or phone, and set it as the background for your next video conference call! Directions: https://t.co/cszeOFYhGv pic.twitter.com/5LejbH6wJx — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) April 1, 2020

While specifics weren’t given, Celebrity Family Feud is reportedly being looked upon as a reliable way to patch together an upcoming schedule, given the number of episodes already produced.

‘Don’t’

From executive producer Ryan Reynolds, Don’t is a funny, physical game show hosted by Adam Scott that features contestants teaming up with their family and friends for the chance to win by tackling hilarious tasks, although each one comes attached with one simple rule: “DON’T.” Like Celebrity Family Feud, no premiere date has been mentioned, though ABC has teased that the show is “coming soon.”

‘The Amazing Race’

Remember when the teams “Lived Fearlessly” during this episode of The #AmazingRace? Are you this fearless? pic.twitter.com/qRqusGf6uz — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) March 31, 2020

The globe-trotting competition series The Amazing Race already has another season ready to air, though no scheduling announcements have been made by CBS. Given the network recently merged with Viacom, there are additional shows from The Paramount Network that may find their way onto its lineup as well, though that’s purely speculative at this point.

‘Hell’s Kitchen’

The Gordon Ramsey-hosted reality series Hell’s Kitchen has a new season in the can. However, Fox may opt to hold it until the fall instead of its usual summer airing, though that has yet to be announced by the network.

‘The Simpsons’

All of Fox’s animated series remain on the lineup, including The Simpsons, are apparently unaffected by coronavirus shutdowns. The long-running series’ long production times have likely helped it to remain on the fall schedule.

‘The Mayor’

With over 30 shows on hiatus at NBC right now, Ted Danson’s upcoming sitcom The Mayor had already wrapped production before the studios began to shut down, so that will definitely be on the fall lineup. The comedy comes from the creative team of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, who were behind 30 Rock and The Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt.

‘Blindspot’

Find out who can be trusted when #Blindspot returns Thursday, April 30th at 10/9c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/QsrnizKR7e — Blindspot (@NBCBlindspot) April 3, 2020

The final season of Blindspot is also expected to premiere on April 30. The brooding crime drama centers on a woman who’s found with plenty of tattoos, but no recollection of who she is. Until her body art starts revealing clues about her past.

‘World of Dance’

We’ll find a way to get through this together. https://t.co/KztYBcLFdh — World of Dance (@NBCWorldofDance) April 7, 2020

The reality dancing competition World of Dance is one of NBC’s many unscripted shows that has episodes ready to roll and may very well play a major role in the fall lineup. Others include Hollywood Game Night, The Wall and American Ninja Warrior.